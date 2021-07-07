Courtney Barnett Becomes Oliver Paul To Tease New Song - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett is prepping new music and she has leaked 13 second of it under the name Oliver Paul.

New artist Oliver Paul has popped up on Spotify with only the 13 second snippet of what is titled ‘All Eyes On The Pavement’ that sounds a lot like Courtney.

Courtney has included the 13 second teaser in her Spotify playlist ‘Tell Me What You’re Listening To’

Another new song ‘Good Nights’ will premiere at 6pm tonight on Triple J.

Courtney Barnett premiered her second album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ in 2018. It reached no 2 in Australia and no 22 in the USA. Her debut ‘Sometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just Sit’ reached no 4 in Australia and no 20 in the USA in 2015. Courtney also released the album ‘Lotta Sea Live’ with Kurt Vile in 2017. It peaked at no 5 in Australia and no 51 in the USA.

