Daniel Johns Awarded Half A Million Bucks After News Corp Slander

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2020

Former Silverchair singer Daniel Johns has had a court win of around half a million dollars after News Corp slandered him in the Sunday Telegraph.

The Sydney rag claimed Johns was seen at a Sydney brothel. Johns had been visiting a friend near the brothel and was photographed by the tabloid.

The Sunday Telegraph claimed Johns had been on a two-week bender and suggesting he was visiting the brothel to use its bondage dungeon.

Jones sued the rag claiming the story was “hurtful, humiliating, and damaging to me and my family”.

He received a six-figure settlement believed to have been $170,000 plus legal costs of up to $300,000.

