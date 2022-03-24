Daniel Johns Checks Into Rehab After Being Charged With DUI - Noise11.com

Daniel Johns, the one-time singer for Silverchair, has been charged with DUI after crashing his SUV in the Hunter.

Johns was travelling north of the Pacific Highway when crashed into a van heading south. He returned a positive test for alcohol.

The office police statement reads:

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving following a crash in the state’s Hunter region overnight. About 10.30pm (Wednesday 23 March 2022), a grey SUV exited a service centre on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove to travel north. A short time later, the northbound SUV and a southbound van collided in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to a rest in a nearby nature strip. Emergency services were called and attended a short time later. The driver of the van – a 51-year-old man – and a 55-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene; the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment and has since been released. The driver of the SUV – a 42-year-old man – was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District conducted a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157. He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA; he is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 11 April 2022. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

Johns posted the following statement to his socials:

Johns’ new album ‘FutureNever’ will be released on 22 April 2022.

