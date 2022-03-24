 Daniel Johns Checks Into Rehab After Being Charged With DUI - Noise11.com
Daniel Johns

Daniel Johns photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daniel Johns Checks Into Rehab After Being Charged With DUI

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2022

in News

Daniel Johns, the one-time singer for Silverchair, has been charged with DUI after crashing his SUV in the Hunter.

Johns was travelling north of the Pacific Highway when crashed into a van heading south. He returned a positive test for alcohol.

The office police statement reads:

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving following a crash in the state’s Hunter region overnight.

About 10.30pm (Wednesday 23 March 2022), a grey SUV exited a service centre on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove to travel north.

A short time later, the northbound SUV and a southbound van collided in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to a rest in a nearby nature strip.

Emergency services were called and attended a short time later.

The driver of the van – a 51-year-old man – and a 55-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene; the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment and has since been released.

The driver of the SUV – a 42-year-old man – was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District conducted a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157.

He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA; he is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 11 April 2022.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

Johns posted the following statement to his socials:

Johns’ new album ‘FutureNever’ will be released on 22 April 2022.

