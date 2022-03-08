Daniel Johns Delays Album To Include Van Dyke Parks Song - Noise11.com

The Daniel Johns ‘FutureNever’ album has been delayed for three weeks so Daniel has time to finish a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks called ‘Emergency Calls Only’.

In a social media post Daniel said:

I come bearing bad and good news.

The bad news is the release of FutureNever has been delayed by a few weeks until April 22.

The good news is, it will include a song with Van Dyke Parks called ‘Emergency Calls Only’ and it is one of the most honest songs I’ve ever written.

This pic is from a few years back when I was working on the original recording of this song.

A little bit of an explanation for why the inclusion of this song has delayed the release…

As I’ve been going through the mix process there’s been one song that has required a little bit more work to get it to the point it needed to be.

I was faced with the decision to choose 1 of 3 options-

1. include this song on the record incomplete

2. leave the song off the record entirely and hit the April 1 release date

3. Spend the extra time needed on the track and move the release of FutureNever by a few weeks

Following the podcast, I played ‘Emergency Calls Only’ to my dear friend Van Dyke Parks and we decided to collaborate together on it.

After first working together on Diorama, Van Dyke and I have rekindled that energy and spirit on this song and I genuinely think it’s worth the extra time to get right. It’s sounds like a portal into a different place and time, once you step into it you’re not sure if you have gone back or forward in time.

I think I understand you guys pretty well after being more engaged on here and I feel I owe you the best record I can possibly create, I want to deliver the creative vision to you all without compromise.

I hope you are not too mad at me for choosing option 3. In the great words of VDP “do you want it good or do you want it Monday?”

FutureNever will now be released worldwide on April 22 (which also happens to be my Birthday). I apologise for the delay but I promise it will be worth the wait.

Love you all and sorry again.

Dan x