Dark Mofo Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Tasmania’s Dark Mofo Festival has been cancelled over fears of Coronavirus.

While the festival has been cancelled the performance from Bon Iver will go ahead as planned (at this stage).

Here is the official statement from Dark Mofo:

Mona’s winter festival Dark Mofo to be held in June 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns around the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Leigh Carmichael, Dark Mofo Creative Director said:

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have made the decision to cancel Dark Mofo scheduled for June this year.

“After a thorough risk assessment on the potential impact and disruption of coronavirus, we have been left with no option other than to move the current program to 2021.

“The implications of COVID-19, and subsequent travel, financial and logistical issues, are beyond our control.

“The financial exposure faced by David Walsh of a festival-wide last minute cancellation would run into the millions, and likely end the event permanently. We’ve had to act decisively to ensure Dark Mofo’s long term survival.

“Our current priority is to minimise the implications and cost on our audience, artists, suppliers, sponsors and key stakeholders, and support our staff through a challenging period.

“At this stage, subject to further Government advice, Bon Iver’s sold out performances will still go ahead as planned on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 June, as part of their national tour.”