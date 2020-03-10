 Dark Mofo Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears - Noise11.com
Bon Iver, 2019

Bon Iver, 2019

Dark Mofo Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2020

in News

Tasmania’s Dark Mofo Festival has been cancelled over fears of Coronavirus.

While the festival has been cancelled the performance from Bon Iver will go ahead as planned (at this stage).

Here is the official statement from Dark Mofo:

Mona’s winter festival Dark Mofo to be held in June 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns around the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Leigh Carmichael, Dark Mofo Creative Director said:

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have made the decision to cancel Dark Mofo scheduled for June this year.

“After a thorough risk assessment on the potential impact and disruption of coronavirus, we have been left with no option other than to move the current program to 2021.

“The implications of COVID-19, and subsequent travel, financial and logistical issues, are beyond our control.

“The financial exposure faced by David Walsh of a festival-wide last minute cancellation would run into the millions, and likely end the event permanently. We’ve had to act decisively to ensure Dark Mofo’s long term survival.

“Our current priority is to minimise the implications and cost on our audience, artists, suppliers, sponsors and key stakeholders, and support our staff through a challenging period.

“At this stage, subject to further Government advice, Bon Iver’s sold out performances will still go ahead as planned on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 June, as part of their national tour.”

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Release New Song 7 Inch Single and Mach Schau Reissue for Record Store Day

Hoodoo Gurus will release a 7 inch single ‘Answered Prayers/Song of the Year’ for Record Store Day 2020.

32 mins ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Scraps Melbourne Grand Prix Show Because of Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus has pulled out of her performance for the Melbourne Grand Prix this week because of Coronavirus.

17 hours ago
Split Enz True Colours
Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Given A 40th Anniversary Comeback

Split Enz iconic 1980 breakthrough 'True Colours is coming back as a 40th anniversary edition.

2 days ago
SXSW 2020
SXSW Cancellation Becomes Insurance Nightmare

The annual music, film, and tech festival - which was due to take place from March 13-22 - was axed on Friday over concerns about the coronavirus and SXSW co-founder Nick Barbaro has confirmed their policy weren't covered for cancellations relating to a disease outbreak or the city of Austin, Texas, declaring a local state of disaster.

2 days ago
SXSW 2020
Sounds Australia Releases SXSW Statement Following Cancellation

The following statement was released by Sounds Australia following the cancellation of 2020 SXSW because of the fear of Coronavirus.

3 days ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Summer Rolls Into A Sold-Out Batemans Bay

The Red Hot Summer tour is now two months down the track with 11 more shows to go over the next two months.

5 days ago
Tracy McNeil and the Goodlife
Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife To Open For James Reyne 40th Anniversary The Boys Light Up Dates

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife have been announced as opening act for James Reyne’s 2020 The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary Tour.

6 days ago