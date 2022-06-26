 Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2022

in News

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney gave Glastonbury concert goers a special treat when they joined Paul McCartney on stage.

For Grohl it was his first public appearance since the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“This guy flew in specially to do this,” McCartney told fans. “We love you,”. To which Dave Grohl replied, “I swear, I would never miss being right here with you, right now.”

For Springsteen it was his second appearance with McCartney in as many weeks. Bruce joined Paul for the final US ‘Got Back’ show in New Jersey last week on 16 June. Jon Bon Jovi also guested at that show.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, Glastonbury, 25 June 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
Junior’s Farm (single 1974)
Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)
Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)
Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Let Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)
My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)
I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)
In Spite of All the Danger (1995 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)
Love Me Do (from The Beatles, 1963)
Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)
Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Here Today (from New, 2013)
New (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)
Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)
I Saw Her Standing There (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963) (with Dave Grohl)
Band On The Run (with Dave Grohl) (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)
I Wanna Be Your Man (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963) (With Bruce Springsteen)
Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)
Live and Let Die (from single 1972, from the Live and Let Die soundtrack)
Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

ENCORE:
I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (duet with John Lennon on screen)
Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968) (with Jon Bon Jovi)
Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
The End (with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen) (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Slip Rare Sticky Fingers Classic Into London Set

The Rolling Stones performed the Sticky Fingers epic ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ at their London show on 25 June.

2 hours ago
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Photo Credit Malcolm Connolly
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Cover The Beach Boys ‘Caroline No’

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have another song from the upcoming ‘18’ album. Here is their cover of The Beach Boys classic ‘Caroline No’.

2 days ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
The Presley’s Honor Elvis With Hand Prints At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

The family of Elvis Presley has honored his contribution to Hollywood by having their hand prints included outside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Pick The SIXTY Tour Up In Milan, Italy

The Rolling Stones have reactivated the SIXTY tour in Milan, Italy, after a week off because Mick Jagger caught Covid.

4 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bob Dylan and Elton John Send 80th Birthday Wishes To Brian Wilson

Bob Dylan and Elton John were among the stars who teamed up to record a special video to wish Brian Wilson a happy 80th birthday on Monday.

4 days ago
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Cancel Switzerland Concert, Mick Will No Longer Be Wankdorf

The Rolling Stones postponed concert for Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland has now been cancelled.

5 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey To Go On Tour With Two Townshends

Roger Daltrey will be joined by his The Who bandmate Pete Townshend's brother Simon Townshend and the latter's son Ben on his upcoming solo tour.

6 days ago