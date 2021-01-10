David Bowie Dylan and Lennon Covers Officially Released - Noise11.com

Two widely bootlegged David Bowie covers, Bob Dylan’s ‘Trying To Get The Heaven’ and John Lennon’s ‘Mother’ have been officially released.
The two songs will be physically available as a 7-inch single. They appeared in streaming services this week to mark Bowie’s 74th birthday (Jan 8) and the fifth anniversary of his death (Jan 10).
Bowie recorded both versions in 1998 with Tony Visconti. The Lennon version was released by John in 1970 on the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ album. The Dylan song was released by Bob on 1997’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’.
