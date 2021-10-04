David Crosby Debuts Another Lost Treasure From ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ - Noise11.com

David Crosby has issued the previous unreleased ‘Coast Road’ as a preview to his upcoming 50th anniversary edition of ‘If I Could Only Remember His Name’.

‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ was the debut solo album for David Crosby. The album was released in February 1971, 11 months after the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classic ‘Déjà vu’.

The time following ‘Déjà vu’ led to solo albums for Neil Young (After The Gold Rush), Graham Nash (Songs for Beginners) and Stephen Stills (Stephen Stills).

Crosby’s solo album features appearances from Young and Nash but not Stills. All members of C,S,N & Y appeared on Stills album. Crosby and Young played on the Nash album and only Stills played on the Young album.

‘Coast Road’ is one of the previously unreleased tracks on the new disc two.

The 50th Anniversary edition of ‘If I Can Only Remember My Name’ is coming on 15 October 2021.

Disc 1 (original album)

01 “Music Is Love”

02 “Cowboy Movie”

03 “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”

04 “Laughing”

05 “What Are Their Names”

06 “Traction In The Rain”

07 “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)”

08 “Orleans”

09 “I’d Swear There Was Somebody Here”

10 “Kids And Dogs” (bonus track)

Disc 2 (bonus tracks)

01 “Riff 1” (demo)

02 “Tamalpais High (At About 3)” (demo)

03 “Kids And Dogs” (demo)

04 “The Wall Song” (demo)

05 “Games” (demo)

06 “Laughing” (demo)

07 “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” (demo)

08 “Where Will I Be” (demo)

09 “Cowboy Movie” (alternate version)

10 “Bach Mode” (pre-Critical Mass)

11 “Coast Road”

12 “Dancer”

13 “Fugue”

