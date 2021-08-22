 David Crosby On Working With His Son James - Noise11.com
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

David Crosby, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Crosby On Working With His Son James

by Music-News.com on August 23, 2021

in News

David Crosby has never had a “more fulfilling work relationship” than the one he has with his son.

Crosby insisted teaming up with his son James Raymond on 2014’s ‘Croz’ and beyond has been incredibly rewarding.

He told Classic Rock Magazine: “I’ve never enjoyed a more fulfilling working relationship with anyone other than my son, James, but I’ve come close.

“The relationship I have with Michael League is very good. When he produces my other band, the Lighthouse Band, the chemistry’s really excellent.

“And I’ve obviously had good chemistry with other people in the past: Roger [McGuinn], Chris [Hillman], Gene [Clark] and Michael [Clarke] in The Byrds; CSN and CSNY, great chemistry, really good.”

And while Crosby acknowledged that he isn’t on great terms with Graham Nash anymore, he knows they created magic together.

He added: “Nash and I don’t get along now, but credit where it’s due, man, he’s a great harmony singer and we did a lot of really good work.”

Still, for Crosby everything comes back to his son – who was placed for adoption when he was a baby and reunited with his father as an adult – and he praised him as a co-producer and co-writer.

He said: “Some of the four-part things I’ve done recently with Becca [Stevens], Michelle [Willis] and Michael League in the Lighthouse Road band are really incredible, but I don’t think I’ve ever had better chemistry than with James, and frankly, man, he’s matured.

“I thought he was terrific when I met him, but on this record [‘For The Free’], I think he’s as good a writer as I am, if not better.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Wan’t Impressed With Beyonce’s ‘The Way We Were’

Barbra Streisand wasn't dazzled by Beyoncé's first take on her hit song The Way We Were at an event back in 2008.

1 day ago
Don Everly
R.I.P. Rock Legend Don Everly 19 January 1939 to 21 August 2021

Don Everly of The Everly Brothers has passed away at age 83.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Tease Tattoo You Reissue

The Rolling Stones are set to make an announcement about their next expanded release ‘Tattoo You’ on Thursday (BST).

6 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Denies 1965 Assault Allegation

Bob Dylan is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 1965.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Guitar Heads To Auction

Keith Richards has always been eccentric. In fact, sometimes his on stage antics and backstage stories seem outright crazy, but it’s these very qualities that helped make him a rock’n’roll pioneer and change music forever.

6 days ago
The Beatles Let It Be
Will The Beatles’ Unreleased ‘Get Back’ Album Be Part of the Expanded ‘Let It Be’ Box?

Beatles fans are started to speculate what the expanded ‘Let It Be’ box set may look like when it is released in October.

6 days ago
Ernie Sigley Smile
Ernie Sigley By The Hits

With the passing of Australian entertainment legend Ernie Sigley we look back at his music career.

August 16, 2021