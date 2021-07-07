David Crosby Reveals How Joni Mitchell Dumped Him In A Song - Noise11.com

Joni Mitchell dumped David Crosby in 1969 in the lyrics to a song.

Crosby told Howard Stern about the time they were at Peter Tork of The Monkees house and Joni decided to sing a new song to everyone in the room. It turned out it was about the end of her relationship with Crosby.

“She came in and she was kind of different,” Crosby told Stern on The Howard Stern Show. “We said ‘oh a new Joni song … yah’. She starts to sing it and it is plainly a goodbye to me. And then she sang it again in case I didn’t get it the first time. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Everyone was in the room going “ewww”.

The song was ‘I Met You On A Midway’. The song was on Joni’s second album ‘Clouds’ in 1969. The song speaks about Joni finding out Crosby was cheating on her.

I followed with the sideshows to another town

And I found you in a trailer on the camping grounds

You were betting on some lover

You were shaking up the dice

And I thought I saw you cheatin’ once or twice

Once or twice, I heard your bid once or twice

In the final verse she tells Crosby she’s out of there.

Always playin’ one more hand for one more dime

Slowin’ down, I’m gettin’ tired, slowin’ down

And I envy you the valley that you’ve found

‘Cause I’m midway down the midway

Slowin’ down, down, down, down

Crosby says while he has completely lost touch with Joni Mitchell, he still loves her. “I don’t get along with her anymore. I do love her with all my heart for what she gave us”.

Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ was released 50 years ago on June 22, 1971. Crosby’s first solo album ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ was released in February 1971. David Crosby will release a new solo album ‘For Free’ on 23 July, 2021.

