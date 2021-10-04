 David Lee Roth To Retire From Music - Noise11.com
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Lee Roth To Retire From Music

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2021

David Lee Roth’s next stop is Springfield, USA. He is off to join Grandpa Simpson at the Springfield Retirement Castle.

Roth, who has a residency in Las Vegas still to do, told the Las Vegas Review “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

Roth says that his five upcoming Las Vegas shows will be his last ever shows. Alex Van Halen, Van Halen co-founder and drummer, is expected to join David for the last five shows.

The former Van Halen singer is still clearly stressed following the death of Eddie Van Halen. “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” he told the Review.

Roth quit Van Halen for the last time in 2016. Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020.

Roth played his last show in March 2020 just as the pandemic was hitting. He has begun his Vegas residency in January 2020 and was touring the USA.

This is how David Lee Roth’s Vegas setlist looked in January 2020:

You Really Got Me (from Van Halen, 1978)
Big Train (from Your Filthy Little Mouth, 1994)
Unchained (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)
Fresh Out (Christone “Kingfish” Ingram cover)
Just Like Paradise (from Skyscrapper, 1988)
Dance the Night Away (from Van Halen II, 1979)
Runnin’ With the Devil (from Van Halen, 1978)
Mean Street (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)
California Girls (from Crazy From The Heat EP, 1985)
Ice Cream Man (from Van Halen, 1978)
Tobacco Road (from Eat Em and Smile, 1986)
Jamie’s Cryin’ (from Van Halen, 1978)
Panama (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)
Oh, Pretty Woman (from Van Halen, Diver Down, 1982)
Beautiful Girls (from Van Halen II, 1979)
Everybody Wants Some (from Van Halen, Women and Children First, 1980)
Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love (from Van Halen, 1978)
Just a Gigolo / I Ain’t Got Nobody (from Crazy From The Heat EP, 1985)
Jump (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)

David Lee Roth’s last ever five shows will be at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Jan. 5 and Jan. 7-8.

