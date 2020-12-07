 Deni Ute Muster Features All-Australian 2021 Line-up - Noise11.com
Deni Ute Muster Features All-Australian 2021 Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2020

The Deni Ute Muster will return for 2021 with an all-Australian line-up featuring John Williamson and The Angels.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today, “It is exciting to see the live music industry making a comeback. The Deni Ute Muster are proud to be supporting Australian artists for 2021. We look forward to welcoming back everyone to our 23rd year after only being able to celebrate our 22nd year virtually. Moving forward, the Deni Ute Muster will be guided by advice / recommendations received by the government with health and safety our number one priority whilst planning. Thank you for your support over the last 12 months, we hope to see you in 2021”. 

2021 will feature performances from John Williamson, The Angels, Busby Marou, Troy Cassar-Daley, Shannon Noll, The McClymonts, McAlister Kemp, Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, Felicity Urquhart, Hurricane Fall and Darlinghurst.

The Deni Ute Muster is on 1 and 2 October 2021 in Deniliquin, New South Wales.

