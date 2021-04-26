Denis Walter Covers Brian Cadd’s John Farnham Classic On New Album - Noise11.com

Denis Walter has tapped into the Brian Cadd catalogue to record a new version of Cadd’s classic John Farnham hit ‘Don’t You Know Its Magic’.

Denis Walter’s version appears on his new album ‘Yesterday Once More’, his first album nine years.

Denis and Brian recorded their parts from opposite sides of the planet. “Brian recorded his bits in New York, because these days he lives in Woodstock and I recorded my bits in Keilor, opposite places in the world. Marvellous technology this,” Denis Walter tells Noise11.com.

This wasn’t the first Brian Cadd song Denis Walter has recorded but it is the first with Brian. “Brian is so wonderful. He wasn’t happy with his bits early that he recorded because he had a bit of a throat problem,” Denis said. “We are both thrilled. I am just so happy to record with him. The collaboration part of this album is so important to me. When you ask someone like a Brian Cadd you think he mightn’t want to sing with me. Quite possibly they might not know this side of my vocal style. I did record ‘Ginger Man’ for that album for Ambition years ago. He would know that there is another side other than the big ballad bloke”.

While Cadd wrote the song, John Farnham had the hit with it. “What a magnificent piece of music. I’ve never seen a version of him recording it. The (John) Farnham version became the version of the song,” Denis says.

The songs from Denis Walter’s ‘Yesterday Once More’ date back to Denis Walter’s teenage years. “This really reflects the school kid sitting around with the guitar,” Denis says. “Before my career took off as the skinny kid singing the big ballads, ‘The Impossible Dream’ and those sorts of things, these are the songs that I’d love to sit around and sing with friends at parties in a dreadful covers band that I was in in Geelong. These are the songs, and I have no complaints about my career going in the direction it did, but this album represents the songs I really adored and that era that I really adored. This is a true reflection of Denis Walter, and thankfully I can still sing them”.

