Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh Recovers From Covid After Being On A Ventilator

Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh nearly died after contracting COVID-19 and spending time on a ventilator.

70-year old Mothersbaugh told the LA Times that he felt like he was hit by a brick for about two weeks as he battled the virus.

Mark said he suffered from delusions during his time on a ventilator. It has taken three months for his to recover. He told the LA Times, ““For anybody that’s doubting whether the coronavirus and COVID-19 is real, it’s really real.”

Mark contracted COVID-19 in May. At that point he had still been working out of his West Hollywood studio on the Sunset Strip and commuting from his home in the Hollywood Hills. Luckily his family were staying at their Palm Springs house.

The virus took hold of Mark very quickly. He started feeling bad on a Tuesday. By Saturday he was on a ventilator. He stayed on the ventilator for 10 days.

Mothersbaugh said that before Covid he was 70 and felt 50. He says he is still 70 but now feels 90.

