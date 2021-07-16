 Diesel On The Chance Discovery of a 30 Year Old Song For His New Album - Noise11.com
Diesel at Red Hot Summer

Diesel at Red Hot Summer Ballarat 2019 photo Noise11.com

Diesel On The Chance Discovery of a 30 Year Old Song For His New Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2021

in News

When Diesel started work on his new album ‘Alone With Blues’, a chance email from Ross Wilson with the rediscovery of an old song ended up being the lead song of the album.

‘Six Steel Strings’ was written around the time of Diesel’s first solo album ‘Hep Fideility’, released in 1991. It was considered for the record at the time, didn’t feel right and went unnoticed until now.

Watch the Diesel interview:

Diesel recalls the day Ross Wilson came over and write the song with him all those years ago. “I remember him coming over to my house. I think I had just become a solo artist. I had just left the band and I was embarking on a bunch of co-writing with people. It was the first of my foray into going in to write with people. Ross came over to my house in Paddington.

“My studio consisted of a four-track on an ironing board and a couple of computer speakers. We made this really crude demo. The way he processed it, he asked me to tell him my story, where I came from, and about my life. I thought ‘you really want to do that? Okay lets go with it’. It ended up being this ‘Johnny B Goode’, ‘Stone Free’ telling the story of someone obsessed with a guitar. It’s my loose story. When I told him I was born in Massachusetts and lived in Rhode Island in this blip of a town. To this day it doesn’t have a McDonalds. Its like a Norman Rockwell painting, little houses spread apart, a potato field, a beach. Across the border is Newport with wealthy people. Where we were was Portugeuse families with 14 kids and potato fields. It was a state the size of a Melbourne suburb. That set him off and it was all he needed.

“We made a demo of it with the band I had assembled at the time. When I started writng ‘Hep Fidelity’ it didn’t kind of fit in. I remember Nathan Cavaleri a couple of years later was making one of his records and got throw into that but didn’t make so. Then it got throw into a storage tub until recently when Ross moved house. It was a timely thing that he was moving and saw that and I was looking, he sent an email and I downloaded and played it and could not believe the timing. I emailed him right back and said that I was actually making a blues record right now and I’m going to include it. It was a real moment of serendipity”.

Diesel will be back in the road with Red Hot Summer in October.

Diesel ‘Alone With Blues’ was released today.

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Cancer

Mark Hoppus's health crisis has helped him form a stronger bond with his mother, as he's struggling with the same kind of cancer she previously battled.

16 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna ‘Madame X’ Concert To Stream On New Paramount +

A documentary about Madonna’s Madame X Tour, her first in five years, will premiere on Paramount+ in October.

19 hours ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Postpone LA Show After Crew Member Tests Positive To Covid

Foo Fighters have postponed this weeks Los Angeles show after one of their crew tested positive to Covid-19.

2 days ago
James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
LCD Soundsystem Paused Indefinitely

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are "on a full hiatus".

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Historic Oasis Knebworth Performance Is Going To Cinema

Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth concert will be screened in cinemas worldwide on 10 August.

2 days ago
Ron S Peno and the Superstitions
Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.

2 days ago
Diesel and band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Diesel Praises Duane McDonald For Powering Through Red Hot Summer and Into One Electric Day

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) has praised Australian promoter Duane McDonald for his persistence in keeping the Red Hot Summer tour on track by adjusting to the health challenges now essential to maintaining the safety of large crowds.

3 days ago