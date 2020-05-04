 Diesel Sets Release Date for ‘Sunset Suburbia’ Album - Noise11.com
Diesel Sets Release Date for ‘Sunset Suburbia’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2020

in News

Diesel has used isolation finishing off his next album at his Sydney home. ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is the name of the record and you can expect it on 28 August.

Some of the songs surfaced as part of Diesel’s two EPs in 2019.

“I pick up my guitar. Lee [Moloney, his drummer of 18 years] is over there,” Diesel says. “I play a snippet of the vibe of the song and we start going at it. At some point I’ll make a track with a rough vocal and guitar that we can cling to, then I’ll pick up the bass and we carve it out.”

For Diesel, writing and recording Sunset Suburbia has seen him take a new approach. “It’s come full circle though all the production work I’ve been doing with pop artists: just slamming ideas together and ‘oh, that’s sounds good, let’s go’. You get one little glimmer of gold and you follow the seam. That always been a kind of M.O. for me.”

Sunset Suburbia tracklist:
1. On The Inside
2. In Reverse
3. Come Back
4. NYC
5. I Found A Love
6. By The Scars
7. Quietly Drift
8. I’m Sold
9. Wake Up With An Angel
10. Sunset Suburbia

