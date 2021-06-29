Dionne Warwick To Open Meditation Centre - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick is helping fans find inner peace by opening her own sound bath meditation centre.

Dionne Warwick and her son Damon have partnered with Entourage actress Dania Ramirez to launch The Ohm Zone in Venice, California, where clients can undergo sound healing treatments, which can ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

According to TMZ, the holistic business will be set up like a private spa and healing temple, offering people soothing sounds while relaxing in a bath.

Dionne Warwick is said to have started learning all about the differences good vibrations can make after Damon suffered a heart attack in 2016.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments