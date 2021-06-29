Dionne Warwick To Open Meditation Centre - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick is helping fans find inner peace by opening her own sound bath meditation centre.
Dionne Warwick and her son Damon have partnered with Entourage actress Dania Ramirez to launch The Ohm Zone in Venice, California, where clients can undergo sound healing treatments, which can ease stress, anxiety, and depression.
According to TMZ, the holistic business will be set up like a private spa and healing temple, offering people soothing sounds while relaxing in a bath.
Dionne Warwick is said to have started learning all about the differences good vibrations can make after Damon suffered a heart attack in 2016.
