 Dionne Warwick To Open Meditation Centre - Noise11.com
Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick To Open Meditation Centre

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2021

in News

Dionne Warwick is helping fans find inner peace by opening her own sound bath meditation centre.

Dionne Warwick and her son Damon have partnered with Entourage actress Dania Ramirez to launch The Ohm Zone in Venice, California, where clients can undergo sound healing treatments, which can ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

According to TMZ, the holistic business will be set up like a private spa and healing temple, offering people soothing sounds while relaxing in a bath.

Dionne Warwick is said to have started learning all about the differences good vibrations can make after Damon suffered a heart attack in 2016.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ringo-Starrs-All-Starr-Band-Festival-Hall-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Ringo Starr Posts Peace and Love Birthday Message

Ringo Starr posted a message to fans about his annual upcoming Peace and Love birthday initiative, a tradition he started in 2008 after being asked by a reporter what he would like for his birthday. His answer? Peace and Love. Since then he has invited everyone everywhere to think, say or post #peaceandlove at Noon their local time on July 7th to fulfil his birthday wish and encircle the planet in a wave of Peace and Love.

1 day ago
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Drops More Info On Next Crazy Horse Album

Neil Young has name-dropped two songs from the upcoming Crazy Horse album ‘Welcome Back’ and ‘Song of the Seasons’.

2 days ago
Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Wants Lindsey Buckingham Back In Fleetwood Mac

Mick Fleetwood wants to get back on stage with Lindsey Buckingham before they "knock it all on the head".

7 days ago
The Beatles
Peter Jackson’s The Beatles ‘Get Back’ To Premiere On Disney+

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ will premiere on Disney+ in November. ‘Get Back’ is Jackson’s reboot of the ‘Let It Be’ film. Paul McCartney always despised the film because he felt he was shown in a negative light.

June 18, 2021
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

June 17, 2021
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan To Perform Streaming Show

Bob Dylan will perform his first show since December 2019 on Sunday July 18 at 2pm PT (Monday July 19 at 7am in Australia).

June 17, 2021
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says His Friends Have Abandoned Him After His Public Covid Views

Eric Clapton's famous friends are deserting him in droves over his anti-vaccination stance.

June 17, 2021