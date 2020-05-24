 Dizzee Rascal Distributes Food Parcels Around East London - Noise11.com
Dizzee Rascal. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Dizzee Rascal. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Dizzee Rascal Distributes Food Parcels Around East London

by Music-News.com on May 25, 2020

in News

Dizzee Rascal has been helping kids in his old east London neighbourhood by distributing food parcels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dizzee Rascal, 35, distributed food at a primary school in Poplar, east London, on Thursday, as part of an initiative run by staff at Kitchen Social, a Mayor’s Fund for London charity set up to feed less fortunate youngsters during the school holidays.

Speaking about the initiative, which has been extended as many kids are off school due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the U.K., Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, said he was delighted to help youngsters from his old area.

“I was given an amazing opportunity to visit and help out Kitchen Social at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, who are providing free food, books and school equipment to kids in the local area where I grew up,” the star told the Press Association. “Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks Mayor’s Fund for London for connecting the dots.”

The Bonkers hitmaker spent the morning packing parcels with food for five meals for a family of four, and also served meals to children and families.

Mayor’s Fund for London chief Kirsty McHugh, added: “Many young people in London are paying a devastating price for Covid-19 and as a society, we have a duty to help.

“Not all of us can volunteer like Dizzee today, but even small donations can help our young people access food and other support.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Dizzee Rascal, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Teskey Brothers Live at the Forum
Australian Charts: The Teskey Brothers Have The Number One Album

The third chart entry for local group The Teskey Brothers becomes the bands first No.1 Album as "Live at The Forum" enters at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

53 mins ago
Fantastic Negrito photo by Lyle Owerko
Fantastic Negrito’s Stephen Colbert Appearance Was The Best Performance of the Week

Xavier Dphrepaulezz aka Fantastic Negrito performed one of the week’s most pulsating performances when ‘Chocolate Samurai’ rolled out for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

2 days ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago
Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho
Lorde Prepares Third Album

Lorde is "truly jazzed" for fans to hear the new music she's been working on during the coronavirus lockdown.

4 days ago
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris Reveals Emergency Heart Surgery From 2014

Calvin Harris has revealed his health problems back in 2014 were so serious that he had to have his heart restarted.

4 days ago
George Ezra
George Ezra Fears COVID-19 May Bring The End To Music Festivals

George Ezra is worried the Covid-19 pandemic may mean the end of huge music festivals.

4 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

6 days ago