Dizzee Rascal Distributes Food Parcels Around East London

Dizzee Rascal has been helping kids in his old east London neighbourhood by distributing food parcels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dizzee Rascal, 35, distributed food at a primary school in Poplar, east London, on Thursday, as part of an initiative run by staff at Kitchen Social, a Mayor’s Fund for London charity set up to feed less fortunate youngsters during the school holidays.

Speaking about the initiative, which has been extended as many kids are off school due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the U.K., Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, said he was delighted to help youngsters from his old area.

“I was given an amazing opportunity to visit and help out Kitchen Social at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, who are providing free food, books and school equipment to kids in the local area where I grew up,” the star told the Press Association. “Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks Mayor’s Fund for London for connecting the dots.”

The Bonkers hitmaker spent the morning packing parcels with food for five meals for a family of four, and also served meals to children and families.

Mayor’s Fund for London chief Kirsty McHugh, added: “Many young people in London are paying a devastating price for Covid-19 and as a society, we have a duty to help.

“Not all of us can volunteer like Dizzee today, but even small donations can help our young people access food and other support.”

