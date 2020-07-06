DMA’s To Play Six Sydney Shows

DMA’s will perform six shows across three dates from July for Sydney.

The shows will benefit the Aboriginal Legal Service. All proceeds from the pre-sale bundle will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS), who work for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in NSW and ACT.

Show details are:

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/DMAS

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 8 July (2pm AEST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 10 July (12pm AEST)

Thursday 30 July

Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

6.30pm show

9.00pm show

Friday 31 July

Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

6.30pm show

9.00pm show

Saturday 1 August

Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

6.30pm show

9.00pm show

All shows 18+

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

