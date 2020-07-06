 DMA’s To Play Six Sydney Shows - Noise11.com
DMA’s To Play Six Sydney Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2020

in News

DMA’s will perform six shows across three dates from July for Sydney.

The shows will benefit the Aboriginal Legal Service. All proceeds from the pre-sale bundle will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS), who work for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in NSW and ACT.

Show details are:

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/DMAS
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 8 July (2pm AEST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 10 July (12pm AEST)

Thursday 30 July
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show

Friday 31 July
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show

Saturday 1 August
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show

All shows 18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

