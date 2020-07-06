DMA’s To Play Six Sydney Shows

DMA’s will perform six shows across three dates from July for Sydney.
The shows will benefit the Aboriginal Legal Service. All proceeds from the pre-sale bundle will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS), who work for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in NSW and ACT.
Show details are:
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/DMAS
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 8 July (2pm AEST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 10 July (12pm AEST)
Thursday 30 July
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show
Friday 31 July
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show
Saturday 1 August
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
6.30pm show
9.00pm show
All shows 18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
