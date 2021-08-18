Don McLean Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Don McLean has been given a permanent Hollywood address at 6314 Hollywood Boulevard. The American Pie legend now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“This is a very special day for me, awards are given every year on those television programs, and every year a new person is named a favorite, however, this award is forever,” says McLean. “This is an honor I get to share with friends, fans, and whoever walks down Hollywood Boulevard.”
Don was joined at the ceremony by fellow Hollywood Walk of Famer Weird Al Yankovic. Weird Al once cover ‘American Pie’ in his Star Wars spoof as ‘The Saga Begins’.
Watch the ET Canada footage of Don McLean at the Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling.
