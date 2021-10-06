Donald Fagen Cancels Upcoming Steely Dan Shows Due To Pandemic - Noise11.com

Donald Fagen has put his upcoming Steely Dan shows on hold because of the upswing in Covid numbers in the USA.

An announcement at the Steely Dan website reads, Steely Dan have announced that they will postpone their upcoming shows in Miami, Orlando, St Petersburg, Jacksonville, North Charleston, Charlotte, and Richmond. The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place.

Fagen will resume the tour in Baltimore on 26 October.

Fagen has been performing complete albums on the tour and is now releasing them as live album. Recent releases were ‘The Nightfly Live’, featuring a complete performance of Fagen’s solo album ‘The Nightfly’ and ‘Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live’, an album features Steely Dan’s best known songs.

Track List:

1. I.G.Y (Side A)

2. Green Flower Street (Side A)

3. Ruby Baby (Side A)

4. Maxine (Side A)

5. New Frontier (Side B)

6. The Nightfly (Side B)

7. The Goodbye Look (Side B)

8. Walk Between the Raindrops (Side B)

Track List:

1. Black Cow

2. Kid Charlemagne

3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

4. Hey Nineteen

5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You

6. Glamour Profession

7. Things I Miss the Most

8. Aja

9. Peg

10. Bodhisattva

11. Reelin’ in the Years

12. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

