 Donald Fagen Cancels Upcoming Steely Dan Shows Due To Pandemic - Noise11.com
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Donald Fagen Cancels Upcoming Steely Dan Shows Due To Pandemic

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

Donald Fagen has put his upcoming Steely Dan shows on hold because of the upswing in Covid numbers in the USA.

An announcement at the Steely Dan website reads, Steely Dan have announced that they will postpone their upcoming shows in Miami, Orlando, St Petersburg, Jacksonville, North Charleston, Charlotte, and Richmond. The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place.

Fagen will resume the tour in Baltimore on 26 October.

Fagen has been performing complete albums on the tour and is now releasing them as live album. Recent releases were ‘The Nightfly Live’, featuring a complete performance of Fagen’s solo album ‘The Nightfly’ and ‘Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live’, an album features Steely Dan’s best known songs.

Track List:
1. I.G.Y (Side A)
2. Green Flower Street (Side A)
3. Ruby Baby (Side A)
4. Maxine (Side A)
5. New Frontier (Side B)
6. The Nightfly (Side B)
7. The Goodbye Look (Side B)
8. Walk Between the Raindrops (Side B)

Track List:
1. Black Cow
2. Kid Charlemagne
3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
4. Hey Nineteen
5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You
6. Glamour Profession
7. Things I Miss the Most
8. Aja
9. Peg
10. Bodhisattva
11. Reelin’ in the Years
12. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motorhead Clock Up 50 Million Views of Their David Bowie ‘Heroes’ YouTube Video

Motorhead released ‘Under Cover’, their covers album in 2017. One of those covers, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ has just clocked up over 50 million views of YouTube.

2 hours ago
Melanie Candles In The Rain
Melanie ‘Candles In The Rain’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Update

Melanie’s classic ‘Candles In The Rain’ has been remastered and will be reissued in November to mark its 50th anniversary.

2 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Trek Show Three of No Filter Into Pittsburgh

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour has made its way to Pittsburgh, PA and the setlist is getting very predictable.

1 day ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth To Retire From Music

David Lee Roth's next stop is Springfield, USA. He is off to join Grandpa Simpson at the Springfield Retirement Castle.

2 days ago
Yes The Quest
Yes Debut 21st Album ‘The Quest’

Yes has delivered their 21st studio album ‘The Quest’ with the line-up of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison.

2 days ago
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

2 days ago
Jack Chrome
The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

2 days ago