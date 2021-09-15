 Dr Anthony Fauci Says Nicki Minaj Covid Claims Are Complete Rubbish - Noise11.com
Dr Anthony Fauci Says Nicki Minaj Covid Claims Are Complete Rubbish

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2021

in News

Nicki Minaj’s stupid Covid comment was completely false. Dr Anthony Fauci was asked by Jake Tapper on CNN if there was any evidence of reproductive issues from the Covid vaccine.

Moronic Minaj tweeted that her cousin’s testicles became swollen after he had the vaccine. She said, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.”

Unfortunately Minaj has 22.6 million Twitter followers to preach her bullshit too.

Dr Anthony Fauci has confirmed that Minaj’s conspiracy theory is total rubbish. “The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” he told Tapper. “There’s no evidence that it happens nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen.”

