Dr Anthony Fauci Says Nicki Minaj Covid Claims Are Complete Rubbish - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj’s stupid Covid comment was completely false. Dr Anthony Fauci was asked by Jake Tapper on CNN if there was any evidence of reproductive issues from the Covid vaccine.

Moronic Minaj tweeted that her cousin’s testicles became swollen after he had the vaccine. She said, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Unfortunately Minaj has 22.6 million Twitter followers to preach her bullshit too.

Dr Anthony Fauci has confirmed that Minaj’s conspiracy theory is total rubbish. “The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” he told Tapper. “There’s no evidence that it happens nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nicki Minaj's false claim that Covid-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues: "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis… except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about." pic.twitter.com/YXPZuQMs5s — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 14, 2021

