Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm - Noise11.com

Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2021

in News

Dr Dre has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

TMZ reports that the billionaire rapper and entrepreneur was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He is 55 years old.

Andre Young (aka Dr Dre) is the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Aftermath represents Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson.Paak. Beats Electronics is the headphones company acquired by Apple for $3.2 billion in 2014.

Dr Dre was a member of NWA . His first solo album was ‘The Chronic’ in 1992. Dre produced Snoop Dogg’s first album ‘Doggystyle’. He signed Eminem in 1998 and 50 Cent in 2002. He also has six Grammy Awards to his name.

