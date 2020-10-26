 Drake Reveals New Album For January - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Reveals New Album For January

by Music-News.com on October 27, 2020

in News

Drake has confirmed a new album is on the way for January. He made the announcement via a one-minute video, which featured nods to some of his previous records, including 2013 album ‘Nothing Was the Same’ and his second studio album ‘Take Care’.

At the end of the clip, which is titled ‘Certified Lover Boy’ – the name of his forthcoming record – it revealed: “January 2021.”

Drake admitted in August that he had a new record on the way, when he teamed up with Lil Durk to drop song ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’, just three months after he released ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’.

Drake hasn’t released an album since 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, but back in December he said he was “finishing up” his record.

While performing as a special guest to DaBaby at his home city’s REBEL nightclub, he congratulated the ‘Suge’ hitmaker on his success, and gave fans an update on the progress of his long-awaited record.

He said: “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations.

“You killin’ this shit.”

After embracing the hip hop star, Drake told the crowd: “I love you with all my heart.

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.”

‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be Drake’s sixth studio album, following the likes of his debut ‘Thank Me Later’, which dropped in 2010, and 2016’s ‘Views’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Confirms She Isn’t Ready For A New Album

Adele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

1 day ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Has The Weeknd On New Album

Ariana Grande is set to release her sixth studio album next Friday (30.10.20), and over the weekend, she revealed the full tracklist for the upcoming record, including collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign.

1 day ago
Tim McCallum
Classically Trained Tim McCallum To Sing National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Classically trained quadriplegic Tim McCallum has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Queensland this weekend.

4 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

5 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Sets Release Date For Positions Album

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October, according to the star's latest Instagram post.

October 20, 2020
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Confirms New Song On The Way

Billie Eilish has revealed on her Instagram Stories she will be dropping a new tune in November, and hinted it would have an autumnal theme.

October 20, 2020
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned For Covid Efforts

Taylor Swift's 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar is being auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

October 20, 2020