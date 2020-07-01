 Dua Lipa Eyes Of Madonna Collaboration - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Eyes Of Madonna Collaboration

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2020

Dua Lipa wants to team up with Madonna on a new track – after admitting the Queen of Pop is her inspiration.

Dua Lipa released her latest album, Future Nostalgia, in March, a record that was “heavily influenced” by Madonna, according to her manager Ben Mawson.

Ben tells Music Week magazine he is even pitching a potential duet featuring the two stars.

“She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously this album is heavily influenced by Madonna,” he explains. “In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record.

“I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track. But Dua’s definitely got it all, so she’s got unlimited potential.”

Dua, 24, recently admitted she’d love to emulate the 61-year-old Material Girl’s longevity in pop.

“I want to do this for as long as I can,” she told Chelcee Grimes on her What We Coulda Been podcast. “I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it”.

