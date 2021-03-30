 Dua Lipa To Perform At 2021 BRIT Awards - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa To Perform At 2021 BRIT Awards

by Music-News.com on March 31, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Dua Lipa and Griff have been announced as the first performers at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Dua Lipa and Griff will both take to the stage at the annual music award ceremony on May 11.

In a statement, Dua said: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”

And Griff added: “Guys, pray for me!! I’m going to be in a room full of the biggest and best artists in the world, singing my little heart out. I can’t wait!!!!”

Griff will also be joining Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday (31.03.21) to announce this year’s nominees across all the categories, which will be posted on the BRIT Awards social channels from 4pm.

The news comes after it was recently confirmed Jack Whitehall will host the ceremony for the fourth time.

He said: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special. I must be doing something right to be invited back.

“This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a bitch of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.

“I’d honestly have done it if they’d held it in a field with just me and Craig David.”

The 2021 BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena, and will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

