Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer To Return In March 2021 - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald will bring back Red Hot Summer is 2021 is a massive line-up and some special events headlined by Jimmy Barnes.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika and Linda and for the first time as a solo artist, The Living End’s Chris Cheney.

Diesel will perform a special edition live show for Red Hot Summer marking the 30th anniversary of his Johnny Diesel and the Injectors debut. Chris Cheney will perform songs from his first solo album for the first time.

Jon Stevens joins Noise11 for the Red Hot Summer announcement:

Red Hot Summer 2021 dates are:

Saturday 13th March 2021 Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 14th March 2021 Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Saturday 27th March 2021 Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA Sounds By The River

Sunday 28th March 2021 Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 10th April 2021 Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 1st May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 2nd May 2021 Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Sunday 9th May 2021 Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are on sale from 9am Thursday 12th November 2020. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

