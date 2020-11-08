 Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer To Return In March 2021 - Noise11.com
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer To Return In March 2021

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald will bring back Red Hot Summer is 2021 is a massive line-up and some special events headlined by Jimmy Barnes.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika and Linda and for the first time as a solo artist, The Living End’s Chris Cheney.

Diesel will perform a special edition live show for Red Hot Summer marking the 30th anniversary of his Johnny Diesel and the Injectors debut. Chris Cheney will perform songs from his first solo album for the first time.

Jon Stevens joins Noise11 for the Red Hot Summer announcement:

Red Hot Summer 2021 dates are:

Saturday 13th March 2021  Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 14th March 2021 Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Saturday 27th March 2021 Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA Sounds By The River

Sunday 28th March 2021 Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 10th April 2021 Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 1st May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 2nd May 2021 Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Sunday 9th May 2021 Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are on sale from 9am Thursday 12th November 2020. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bones Hillman Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Bass Player Bones Hillman Dies Aged 62

Bones Hillman, the bass player for Midnight Oil, has lost his battle with cancer at age 62.

2 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Midnight Oil Debut At No 1 With The Makarrata Project’

Midnight Oil return to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart with their new set "The Makarrata Project", their first No.1 album in just over 23 years.

4 hours ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

2 days ago
Garry Gary Beers, INXS - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
INXS The Musical In The Works

INXS will follow in the footsteps of the likes of ABBA and Michael Jackson by getting their own stage show.

3 days ago
Patrick Roberts Imagine
Julian Lennon Re-Records ‘Saltwater’ With Melbourne’s Patrick Roberts

Singer songwriter Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, has contributed to a new Beatles tribute album from Melbourne violinist Patrick Robert titled ‘Imagine The Album’.

3 days ago
Kingswood
Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

4 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Day Nile Rogers Recruited Daryl Hall To Sing On An INXS Song

Daryl Hall does backing vocals on the INXS classic ‘Original Sin’ and its all because producer Nile Rodgers didn’t think the song worked with Andrew Farriss, Kirk Pengilly and Michael Hutchence’s BVs.

6 days ago