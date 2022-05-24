Eagles Add More UK Dates - Noise11.com

Eagles have added Cam, Morgan Wade and more to the lineup for BST Hyde Park.

Eagles are headlining iconic London landmark to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and they’ve announced more names for the exciting support bill.

Singer songwriter Cam joins breakout star Morgan Wade, newcomer Patrick Droney and London group The Wandering Hearts.

The band said: “We are absolutely beside ourselves to be included in this line up. The Eagles have been a huge influence on us growing up and especially as a vocal harmony group.

“The same must be said for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, in fact we have huge amounts of admiration and respect for all the artists on this year’s line up, many of whom have been firm favourites of the band for years!”

Plant and Krauss were previously announced alongside Little Big Town.

The latter previously tweeted: “We’ve been DYING to share this news.

“What a bucket list dream come true. We’re headed to Europe, including HYDE PARK, with The Eagles!!!! (sic)”

Eagles will kick off their tour in the Netherlands with a show at Arnhem’s Gelredome Stadium on June 17.

Three days later, they’ll be in the UK for shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (June 20), BT Murrafield Stadium in Edinburgh (June 22) before moving onto Ireland with a gig at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium (June 24)

BST Hyde Park is returning in a big way in 2022, with Adele previously announced to be returning to her homeland for the summer festival with shows on July 1 and July 2, 2022, while fans broke her website as they scrambled to nab tickets.

Sir Elton John, Pearl Jam, and Duran Duran are also set to play the outdoor event.

