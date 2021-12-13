Early Bowie Recording Could Fetch The Big Bucks - Noise11.com

An unheard early David Bowie and The Lower Third record is expected to sell for up to £12,000 at auction.

Bowie recorded a number of songs with the group during the mid-’60s under his birth name Davy Jones, which he changed to avoid any confusion with the Monkees star of the same name.

And now their 1965 song ‘I Want Your Love’, a “full-on, the Who-style assault with slashing guitars and David Bowie’s distinctive vocals”, is set to go under the hammer.

The rare gem is set to be sold at Wessex Auction Rooms in Chippenham, Wiltshire, on Thursday (16.12.21).

A spokesman for the auction house told The Times newspaper: ‘‘This previously unreleased and unheard David Bowie recording has come to light from an amazing archive haul, and is by far the best of the bunch.

“The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing companies and therefore unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.

“It takes months of work going through databases to get the info but we really have discovered the cream of the crop.”

Last year, an unreleased Bowie demo from the same period went for £18,000.

‘I Do Believe I Love You’ was recorded in 1966, and had only been anticipated to fetch £5,000.

A number of demos and rare recordings by Bowie have been auctioned off since his death from live cancer in 2016 aged 69.

Bowie’s first-ever studio recording sold for almost quadruple the asking price in 2018.

The 1963 demo of his first band The Konrads’ track ‘I Never Dreamed’ features the vocals of a 16-year-old Bowie, and was rejected by Decca Records.

Bowie’s former Konrads bandmate, David Hadfield, put the sought-after recording up for sale along with a whole host of unique memorabilia, after discovering them in a bread basket owned by his grandfather.

Omega Auctions put the items under the hammer causing a “bidding frenzy”, and the tape, which was estimated to fetch around £10,000, sold for £39,360.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



