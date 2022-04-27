Earth Wind & Fire Sax Player Andrew Woolfolk Dies Aged 71 - Noise11.com

Andrew Woolfolk, the sax player and early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away at the age of 71.

In a statement, Earth Wind & Fire lead singer Philip Bailey said, “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living.

“Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.

Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

Andrew Woolfolk joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 1973 for the band’s fourth studio album ‘Head To The Sky’. He stayed until 1984, appearing on the hits ‘Serpentine Fire’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘September’, ‘Boogie Wonderland’, ‘After The Love Has Gone’ and ‘Let’s Groove’.

Andrew returned in 1987 and leaving a second time in 1993.

As well as Earth, Wind & Fire, Andrew Woolfolk performed on Denise Williams ‘Songbirds’, Level 42 ‘Standing In The Light’ and Phil Collins ‘Dance Into The Light’.

RIH Andrew Woolfolk 📷 Bruce W. Talamon pic.twitter.com/cNtd5r7CZv — Maurice White – EWF Legacy (@EWFLegacy) April 25, 2022

