 Ed Kuepper Has Three Retro Albums On The Way - Noise11.com
Ed Kuepper Has Three Retro Albums On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2021

in News

Former The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints guitarist Ed Kuepper will mark his 45 years as a recording artist with three retro albums.

Ed Kuepper’s ‘Singles ’86 96’, Laughing Clowns ‘Golden Days//When Giants Walked The Earth’ and The Aints! ‘Live At The Bowlo’ are coming on 29 May 2021.

‘The Singles ’86 96’ will be Kuepper’s first collection.

‘Golden Days // When Giants Walked The Earth’ covers Ed’s Laughing Clowns era from 1979 to 1984.

‘Live At The Bowlo’ captures The Aints! At a sold out show at the Marrickville Bowling Club in the 1970s.

Kuepper was a member of The Saints from 1973-1987. He co-wrote their best known songs ‘I’m Stranded’ and ‘Know Your Product’.

After leaving The Saints Ed formed The Laughing Clowns. They released three studio albums through to 1985.

Ed went solo in 1985 and then formed The Aints which he drove from 1990 to 1994. His last solo album was ‘Lost Cities’ in 2015.

