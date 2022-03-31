 Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne Pay Tribute To Tom Parker of The Wanted Following His Death At Age 32 - Noise11.com
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

The Wanted, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne Pay Tribute To Tom Parker of The Wanted Following His Death At Age 32

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne have paid tribute to The Wanted’s Tom Parker after he passed away on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer.

Sheeran sent his condolences to Tom’s wife Kelsey and their two children following Tom’s death at the age of 33.

“So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy,” Ed wrote on Instagram, while Liam told his followers he was “heartbroken” about Tom’s death.

“He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and told his followers his brain tumour was stable in November last year. He received private treatment at a hospital in Spain recently and was able to appear with his The Wanted bandmates – Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuiness – on their reunion tour earlier this month.

After Tom’s wife announced his death, the group posted a joint statement, which reads, “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker… Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Siva also posted his own message, which reads, “Hey Tom, I hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been an absolute pleasure Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

During an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, McFly star Harry Judd called the news “desperately sad” and said Tom was “incredibly brave and positive” throughout his illness.

Harry’s bandmate Tom Fletcher also wrote on Instagram, “Such sad news. Sending all of my love and thoughts to Tom’s family, friends, band and everyone who loved him.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Debuts ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes is back with his new single, 'When You're Gone'.

13 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Is Setting Up A Fund For Trans Youth

Ariana Grande has launched a fund to help protect transgender youth against U.S. legislation which aims to "curb their rights".

16 hours ago
The Wanted: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Wanted’s Tom Parker Passes From Brain Cancer At Age 33

Tom Parker of Irish band The Wanted has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

1 day ago
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Reiterates Her Desire To Quit Music

Doja Cat is standing firm on her plans to quit music.

1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Legally Changes Her Name To Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson will now legally be known as Kelly Brianne.

2 days ago
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell is Now An Indie Artist After A Decade With Sony

Tom Odell feels "free" and "so liberated" since leaving Columbia Records. O

2 days ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Look Out For New Harry Styles Song On Friday

Harry Styles will release new single 'As It Was' on Friday (01.04.22).

3 days ago