Ed Sheeran Debuts Song for Michael Gudinski ‘Visiting Hours’ - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran’s new song ‘Visiting Hours’ was written about his friend and mentor, Australian music executive Michael Gudinski.
Ed wrote the song after hearing of Michael’s sudden passing in March. Sheeran flew to Australia in the middle of the Pandemic to perform the song at Michael’s memorial at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on 24 March.
The song features Michael’s friends, Australian music legends Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue.
Sheeran has christened his new album ‘=’ (equals). According to Warner Music, the album was “written and recorded across Suffolk, London, Sweden and LA, the album’s executive production comes from Ed Sheeran, FRED (No.6 Collaborations Project) and Johnny McDaid (Divide), with additional writing and/or production provided by Steve Mac, Joe Rubel, Amy Wadge, Foy Vance, Elvira Anderfjard, David Hodges, Andrew Watt, Lou Bell, Natalie Hemby and Ben Kweller. Sheeran’s brother, Matthew, a composer, also contributes stunning string arrangements on ‘First Times’ and ‘The Joker And The Queen’. The album artwork is a vivid collage of butterfly imagery symbolising the albums’ thread of ‘new life’ and is backdropped by one of Ed’s own abstract paintings”.
Ed said in a statement, “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”
‘=’ Official Tracklisting
1. Tides
2. Shivers
3. First Times
4. Bad Habits
5. Overpass Graffiti
6. The Joker And The Queen
7. Leave Your Life
8. Collide
9. 2step
10. Stop The Rain
11. Love In Slow Motion
12. Visiting Hours
13. Sandman
14. Be Right Now
Ed Sheeran ‘=’ will be released 29 October 2021.
