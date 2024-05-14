Danny Glover Slips Out New Childish Gambino Record - Noise11.com

Donald Glover surprised his fans on Sunday by dropping his latest Childish Gambino album Atavista without prior warning.

Glover announced on social media that Atavista, a polished version of his 2020 album 3.15.20, was available on streaming services.

“ATAVISTA is streaming now,” he wrote. “This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album i put out 4 years ago. there’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. The all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer (sic).”

To celebrate the new release, Glover also dropped the music video to Little Foot Big Foot, a new track on the album. The video to the song, which features Young Nudy, was directed by his longtime collaborator Hiro Murai.

Back in April, Glover explained why he wanted to re-release 3.15.20 as Atavista.

“The project I put out, 3.15.20, that no one’s ever heard of, people didn’t even know I put it out, it was originally titled Atavista, it was supposed to be Atavista,” he said during a GILGA Radio stream on Instagram Live. “But we put it out quickly, I didn’t master or mix it, I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot, I thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it’s Atavista, we’re putting that out.”

He also revealed that “the final Childish Gambino album”, to be released this summer, will serve as the soundtrack to his upcoming film Bando Storm and the New World.

To celebrate the two albums, Glover will be hitting the road for the first time since 2019 and embarking on The New World Tour. He has yet to unveil the dates for the trek.

