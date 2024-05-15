Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo has added additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne bringing the quota to four shows each for both cities.
Olivia will only perform in the two cities for this, her first Australian tour.
OLIVIA RODRIGO
GUTS WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIAN DATES
With special guest Benee
Wed Oct 9 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Oct 10 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Sun Oct 13 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 14 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 17 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Oct 18 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Oct 21 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Tues Oct 22 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
PRE-SALE (ALL SHOWS):
Live Nation pre-sale commences at 1pm today, May 15, running until 12pm tomorrow, May 16.
ON SALE (ALL SHOWS):
General public tickets on sale tomorrow, May 16 at 1pm, from livenation.com.au
** All times are local.
