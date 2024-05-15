 Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sour

Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows

by Noise11.com on May 15, 2024

in News

Olivia Rodrigo has added additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne bringing the quota to four shows each for both cities.

Olivia will only perform in the two cities for this, her first Australian tour.

OLIVIA RODRIGO
GUTS WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIAN DATES
With special guest Benee

Wed Oct 9 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Oct 10 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Sun Oct 13 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 14 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 17 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Oct 18 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Oct 21 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Tues Oct 22 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

PRE-SALE (ALL SHOWS):
Live Nation pre-sale commences at 1pm today, May 15, running until 12pm tomorrow, May 16.

ON SALE (ALL SHOWS):
General public tickets on sale tomorrow, May 16 at 1pm, from livenation.com.au
** All times are local.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Childish Gambino
Danny Glover Slips Out New Childish Gambino Record

Donald Glover surprised his fans on Sunday by dropping his latest Childish Gambino album Atavista without prior warning.

1 day ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

6 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Announces His Third Vegas Residency

Keith Urban has announced a brand-new Las Vegas residency dubbed 'High'.

May 8, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Man Shot Outside Drake’s Home

A man has been shot outside of Drake's Toronto home. A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after a shooting outside the rapper's home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, according to CBC and Toronto's CityNews.

May 8, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track

Drake has denied that he's a sexual predator in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track.

May 7, 2024
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Announces First Ever US Headline Stadium Shows

Lana Del Rey has announced her first-ever U.S. stadium headline show in Boston.

May 7, 2024
Gary Clarke Jr, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Gary Clark Jr Gets His Paws On Guitar Center’s Rock Walk in LA

“Got my prints in the Guitar Center Rock Walk,” Gary Clark Jr has proudly announced on his socials.

May 5, 2024