Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker - Noise11.com

 Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Sony Music Publishing Australia has acquired the works of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Parker said in a statement, “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far. I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…”

Details of the deal have not been disclosed but understood to be substantial given that not only is the Tame Impala work part of the deal but also all of Parker’s collaborative work with Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Gorillaz.

Parker was co-writer of Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Perfect Illusion’ and also had the song ‘Journey To The Real World’ in the recent Barbie movie.

