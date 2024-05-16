Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker - Noise11.com

Sony Music Publishing Australia has acquired the works of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Parker said in a statement, “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far. I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…”

Details of the deal have not been disclosed but understood to be substantial given that not only is the Tame Impala work part of the deal but also all of Parker’s collaborative work with Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Gorillaz.

Parker was co-writer of Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Perfect Illusion’ and also had the song ‘Journey To The Real World’ in the recent Barbie movie.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

