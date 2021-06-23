 Ed Sheeran Has A Two Week James Corden Residency On The Way - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran Has A Two Week James Corden Residency On The Way

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran is heading to Los Angeles for a week-long residency on fellow Brit James Corden’s American talk show.

The Shape of You star is expected to perform some of his hits each night while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which he will share in-studio chats and feature in a series of comedy segments next week.

He will also debut his new single Bad Habits, which drops on 25 June. The singer-songwriter is also expected to drop a new album soon, and has teased a new tour by sponsoring his favourite soccer club, Ipswich Town.

Sheeran previously paired with James for a popular episode of Carpool Karaoke back in 2017 – the same year Harry Styles completed a similar length residency to promote his debut solo album.

