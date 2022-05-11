Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Australian Artist Budjerah - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has teamed with Australia’s Budjerah for a remix of ‘2step’.
Budjerah commented: “I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last Year ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featuring on the Australian remix of Ed’s track 2Step and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting!!”
Sheeran said – “I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x”
Ed Sheeran will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
ED SHEERAN
+ – = ÷ x
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages
Thursday 02 February 2023
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Friday 10 February 2023
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 18 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 25 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 3 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
