 Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Australian Artist Budjerah - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Australian Artist Budjerah

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran has teamed with Australia’s Budjerah for a remix of ‘2step’.

Budjerah commented: “I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last Year ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featuring on the Australian remix of Ed’s track 2Step and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting!!”

Sheeran said – “I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x”

Ed Sheeran will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

ED SHEERAN
+ – = ÷ x
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages
Thursday 02 February 2023
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Friday 10 February 2023
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 18 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 25 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 3 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

photo credit Jarad Levy
Kav Temperley Of Eskimo Joe Premieres Solo Work ‘Machines of Love and Grace’

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe has a second solo album on the way. The first album ‘All Your Devotion’ was released four years ago in 2018.

2 hours ago
Reece Mastin
Reece Mastin Is Hitting The Road

Reece Mastin is reactivating the band to take the show on the road.

1 day ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Will Be A Character In Next King-Fu Panda Movie

Rita Ora has signed on to voice Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

2 days ago
Future I Never Liked You
Australian Charts: Future – I Never Liked You Is No 1

The ninth studio album for U.S. rapper Future called "I Never Liked You" becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

4 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Nominated For Daytime Emmy

Beyoncé has been nominated for her first Daytime Emmy Award.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga Was Also Involved In Top Gun Maverick Movie Score

Tom Cruise has confirmed Lady Gaga helped compose the score for Top Gun: Maverick.

5 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone To Be A First-Time Father

Post Malone is going to be a dad. In a statement to TMZ, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

7 days ago