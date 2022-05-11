Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Australian Artist Budjerah - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has teamed with Australia’s Budjerah for a remix of ‘2step’.

Budjerah commented: “I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last Year ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featuring on the Australian remix of Ed’s track 2Step and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting!!”

Sheeran said – “I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x”

Ed Sheeran will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

ED SHEERAN

+ – = ÷ x

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages

Thursday 02 February 2023

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Friday 10 February 2023

Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

Friday 17 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 18 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 24 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 25 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 02 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 3 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 07 March 2023

Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 12 March 2023

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

