 Ed Sheeran Is A Dad - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Is A Dad

by Music-News.com on September 2, 2020

in News

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that the couple had welcomed a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, alongside a snap of her booties and a colourful blanket.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…” Ed wrote in the caption. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

He added: “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

A source revealed the news the couple were expecting last month, however the notoriously private couple opted to not speak publicly about the pregnancy.

