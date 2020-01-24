 Ed Sheeran Is Helping Out Amy Shark For Her Next Album - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran Is Helping Out Amy Shark For Her Next Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2020

in News

Ed Sheeran and Amy Shark are writing songs together.

Amy revealed her new songwriting collaborator in a Facebook post saying “Spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed. I know I have been quiet on the topic of new music but I can today let you know that this shark is about to start circling.”

Amy Shark’s debut album ‘Love Monster’ reached no 1 in Australia, no 7 in New Zealand and no 34 in Switzerland.

She has also had three hits in Australia with ‘Adore’, ‘I Said Hi’ and ‘Mess Her Up’.

