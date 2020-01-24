Ed Sheeran Is Helping Out Amy Shark For Her Next Album

Ed Sheeran and Amy Shark are writing songs together.

Amy revealed her new songwriting collaborator in a Facebook post saying “Spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed. I know I have been quiet on the topic of new music but I can today let you know that this shark is about to start circling.”

Amy Shark’s debut album ‘Love Monster’ reached no 1 in Australia, no 7 in New Zealand and no 34 in Switzerland.

She has also had three hits in Australia with ‘Adore’, ‘I Said Hi’ and ‘Mess Her Up’.



