Ed Sheeran Made $90 million on his year off - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran reportedly earned over $89.3 million (£66 million) between 2019 and 2020, despite taking a break from music.

Sheeran recently returned to music with his new single Afterglow following a year away from the studio and the spotlight, but it has now been revealed his bank account swelled during his time off.

According to The Sun, documents filed at Companies House in the U.K. suggest Nathan Cable Touring – the singer’s company -recorded a turnover of more than $94.7 million (£70 million) and profits of $50 million (£37 million) for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

Additionally, Ed Sheeran Ltd, which receives profits from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a $39.2 million (£29 million) profit.

That means Ed raked in a whopping £66 million between April 2019 and March 2020.

Ed’s impressive profits follow his record-breaking Divide tour, which he wrapped in Ipswich in August 2019. The tour became the highest-grossing music tour in history, grossing $821.4 million (£607 million) over 255 shows.

Meanwhile, Ed has been as busy as ever on his year off – in September he announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments