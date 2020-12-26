 Ed Sheeran Made $90 million on his year off - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Made $90 million on his year off

by Music-News.com on December 27, 2020

in News

Ed Sheeran reportedly earned over $89.3 million (£66 million) between 2019 and 2020, despite taking a break from music.

Sheeran recently returned to music with his new single Afterglow following a year away from the studio and the spotlight, but it has now been revealed his bank account swelled during his time off.

According to The Sun, documents filed at Companies House in the U.K. suggest Nathan Cable Touring – the singer’s company -recorded a turnover of more than $94.7 million (£70 million) and profits of $50 million (£37 million) for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

Additionally, Ed Sheeran Ltd, which receives profits from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a $39.2 million (£29 million) profit.

That means Ed raked in a whopping £66 million between April 2019 and March 2020.

Ed’s impressive profits follow his record-breaking Divide tour, which he wrapped in Ipswich in August 2019. The tour became the highest-grossing music tour in history, grossing $821.4 million (£607 million) over 255 shows.

Meanwhile, Ed has been as busy as ever on his year off – in September he announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Earns A Second Week at No 1

Taylor Swift holds for a second week at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her ninth album "evermore", with the set debuting at the top in both America and Canada this past week.

1 day ago
Halsey
Halsey Requests Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker

Halsey has requested a permanent protective order against a man she claims has made her life a misery. The singer has offered to testify against her alleged stalker if that's what needs to be done to make sure he stays away from her.

1 day ago
US Charts: Taylor Swift Debuts At No 1 in America With ‘evermore’

Taylor Swift has secured a trans-Atlantic double after taking Evermore to number one in the U.S. and U.K. charts.

7 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Releases New Music, Listen to ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran promised new music today and he has delivered.

7 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran to Drop New Music Today

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

December 21, 2020
The National, Harvest Festival 2011, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift Continue To Collaborate

Aaron Dessner of The National produced and co-wrote much of Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore', and he believes Taylor and the team behind the albums will "continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives".

December 21, 2020
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Turns 40

Christina Aguilera marked her 40th birthday on social media with a beautiful note to herself.

December 21, 2020