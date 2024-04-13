 Hozier Lands UK No 1 Single with 'Too Sweet' - Noise11.com
Hozier Lands UK No 1 Single with ‘Too Sweet’

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

It’s been a decade in the making, but Hozier today earns his first-ever Number 1 single in the UK with Too Sweet.

The breakout track from the expanded deluxe edition of his chart-topping third album Unreal Unearth: Unheard, Too Sweet vaults three places week-on-week to top the Official Singles Chart with 61,000 chart units and 6.7 million streams, making it the most-streamed track of the week in the UK.

It’s the Irish singer-songwriter’s (real name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne) second Top 10 single, joining Take Me To Church, which peaked at Number 2 in 2014.

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Hozier says:

“Enormous thank you to everyone in the UK for all their support.

“I was taken aback by the response for Too Sweet and am thrilled people are enjoying it. Looking forward to being back in July for the upcoming shows!”

Elsewhere, British singer, songwriter and producer Artemas jumps into the Top 5 for the first time with i like the way you kiss me (5). He also scores a second UK Top 40 entry, as if u think i’m pretty rises thirteen week-on-week (39).

Congratulations are also due to US rising star Dasha, who flies into the Top 10 after a seven-week climb with rollicking country banger Austin, up seven to Number 8.

TikTok sensation Mark Ambor moves up eight with Belong Together (14), which becomes his first single to peak inside the UK Top 20, just three weeks after entering the Top 100 for the first time.

Irish DJ duo NewEra also celebrate their first Top 20 it with Birds in the Sky up two (18), as do Jungle, whose huge viral single Back on 74 reaches a new peak nine months after its initial release (19).

The Blessed Madonna and Clementine Douglas’s Happier rises yet again (21), Benson Boone’s Slow It Down jumps four (23) and Bakar’s Hell n Back re-enters the chart this week (26) following another viral resurgence. The track, originally released in 2019, peaked at Number 20 in April 2023.

J Cole, Bas and Central Cee debut at Number 29 with H.Y.B, which becomes J Cole’s 12th, Cench’s 25th and Bas’s first UK Top 40 single. A second track from Cole’s new mixtape Might Delete Later, 7 Minute Drill, debuts at Number 38.

Finally, David Guetta & OneRepublic’s I Don’t Wanna Wait enters at Number 37. It marks Guetta’s 48th Top 40 hit in the UK, and OneRepublic’s 10th.

