Ed Sheeran Receives Three Ivor Novello Nominations - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has received three nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

Sheeran has received two nominations in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.

Ed is also nominated for the Songwriter of the Year award, although he faces competition from Raye, Dave, Adele and Coldplay for the accolade.

Adele – who released her long-awaited album ’30’ last year – is also in contention for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically gong for ‘Easy On Me’.

Elsewhere, Inflo – who is one of the most influential producers in the world – leads the list of nominees with four nods in total.

The acclaimed hitmaker has received three nominations in the Best Album category and one for the Best Contemporary Song gong.

Laura Mvula is also competing for the Best Album prize and the 35-year-old star is thrilled that her record, ‘Pink Noise’, has been recognised.

Laura made the album during lockdown after being dropped by her record label.

Reflecting on her journey over recent months, she said: “Sometimes it was hard to imagine getting to the finish line, so to know that it has made some impact in such strange times is really exciting for me.”

The Ivor Novello Awards are the most prestigious songwriting awards in the UK, and Laura is delighted to see such a diverse list of nominees this year.

She explained to the Guardian newspaper: “They need to know that they can do whatever they want to do, especially when it comes to creativity and the arts. I’m genuinely thrilled to feel empowered and celebrated, and to be a symbol of something that is needed and positive in this ever-changing climate.”

Meanwhile, Ashaine White, Luz, Matilda Mann, Naomi Kimpenu and PinkPantheress have all been nominated for the Rising Star award.

The awards will be held at Grosvenor House in London on May 19.

Full list of nominees:

Best Album:

Mother – Cleo Sol and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover, performed by Cleo Sol

Nine – Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Jack Penate, performed by SAULT

Pink Noise – Dann Hume and Laura Mvula, performed by Laura Mvula

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz

Spare Ribs – Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson, performed by Sleaford Mods

Best Contemporary Song:

Body – Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne, performed by Russ Millions Tion Wayne

Coming Back – James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA, performed by James Blake ft SZA

Don’t Judge Me – FKA twigs, Fred again.. and Headie One, performed by FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..

I Love You, I Hate You – Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz

Just For Me – Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos, performed by PinkPantheress

Best Original Film Score:

After Love – Chris Roe

Censor – Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch

Last Night in Soho – Steven Price

Spencer – Jonny Greenwood

The World To Come – Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Video Game Score:

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques

Omno – Benedict Nichols

Returnal – Bobby Krlic

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

All You Ever Wanted – Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag’n’Bone Man, performed by Rag’n’Bone Man

Easy On Me – Adele and Greg Kurstin, performed by Adele

Haunted House – Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton, performed by Holly Humberstone

Let’s Go Home Together – James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn, performed by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan

Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender

Best TV Soundtrack:

Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley – Jessica Dannheisser

Landscapers – Arthur Sharpe

Robin Robin – Ben Please and Beth Porter

The Outlaws – Stew Jackson and Dan Jones

The Serpent – Dominic Scherrer

PRS for Music Most Performed:

Bad Habits – Fred again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran

Bed – David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye and Giorgio Tuinfort, performed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) – Sir Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith, performed by Elton John Dua Lipa

Little Bit Of Love – Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle, performed by Tom Grennan

Shivers – Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award with Apple Music:

Ashaine White

Luz

Matilda Mann

Naomi Kimpenu

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year:

Adele

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Raye

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

