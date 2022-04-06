Ed Sheeran Receives Three Ivor Novello Nominations - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has received three nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.
Sheeran has received two nominations in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.
Ed is also nominated for the Songwriter of the Year award, although he faces competition from Raye, Dave, Adele and Coldplay for the accolade.
Adele – who released her long-awaited album ’30’ last year – is also in contention for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically gong for ‘Easy On Me’.
Elsewhere, Inflo – who is one of the most influential producers in the world – leads the list of nominees with four nods in total.
The acclaimed hitmaker has received three nominations in the Best Album category and one for the Best Contemporary Song gong.
Laura Mvula is also competing for the Best Album prize and the 35-year-old star is thrilled that her record, ‘Pink Noise’, has been recognised.
Laura made the album during lockdown after being dropped by her record label.
Reflecting on her journey over recent months, she said: “Sometimes it was hard to imagine getting to the finish line, so to know that it has made some impact in such strange times is really exciting for me.”
The Ivor Novello Awards are the most prestigious songwriting awards in the UK, and Laura is delighted to see such a diverse list of nominees this year.
She explained to the Guardian newspaper: “They need to know that they can do whatever they want to do, especially when it comes to creativity and the arts. I’m genuinely thrilled to feel empowered and celebrated, and to be a symbol of something that is needed and positive in this ever-changing climate.”
Meanwhile, Ashaine White, Luz, Matilda Mann, Naomi Kimpenu and PinkPantheress have all been nominated for the Rising Star award.
The awards will be held at Grosvenor House in London on May 19.
Full list of nominees:
Best Album:
Mother – Cleo Sol and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover, performed by Cleo Sol
Nine – Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Jack Penate, performed by SAULT
Pink Noise – Dann Hume and Laura Mvula, performed by Laura Mvula
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz
Spare Ribs – Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson, performed by Sleaford Mods
Best Contemporary Song:
Body – Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne, performed by Russ Millions Tion Wayne
Coming Back – James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA, performed by James Blake ft SZA
Don’t Judge Me – FKA twigs, Fred again.. and Headie One, performed by FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..
I Love You, I Hate You – Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz
Just For Me – Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos, performed by PinkPantheress
Best Original Film Score:
After Love – Chris Roe
Censor – Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
Last Night in Soho – Steven Price
Spencer – Jonny Greenwood
The World To Come – Daniel Blumberg
Best Original Video Game Score:
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques
Omno – Benedict Nichols
Returnal – Bobby Krlic
Best Song Musically and Lyrically:
All You Ever Wanted – Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag’n’Bone Man, performed by Rag’n’Bone Man
Easy On Me – Adele and Greg Kurstin, performed by Adele
Haunted House – Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton, performed by Holly Humberstone
Let’s Go Home Together – James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn, performed by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan
Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender
Best TV Soundtrack:
Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley – Jessica Dannheisser
Landscapers – Arthur Sharpe
Robin Robin – Ben Please and Beth Porter
The Outlaws – Stew Jackson and Dan Jones
The Serpent – Dominic Scherrer
PRS for Music Most Performed:
Bad Habits – Fred again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran
Bed – David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye and Giorgio Tuinfort, performed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) – Sir Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith, performed by Elton John Dua Lipa
Little Bit Of Love – Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle, performed by Tom Grennan
Shivers – Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran
Rising Star Award with Apple Music:
Ashaine White
Luz
Matilda Mann
Naomi Kimpenu
PinkPantheress
Songwriter of the Year:
Adele
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Raye
