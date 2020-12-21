 Ed Sheeran Releases New Music, Listen to 'Afterglow' - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Releases New Music, Listen to ‘Afterglow’

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2020

in News

Ed Sheeran promised new music today and he has delivered.

‘Afterglow’ was teased in the last 24 hours and appeared 21 December.

Ed said, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

Ed Sheeran’s last album was ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’ in 2019 with a stack of his friends including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and Chance The Rapper. Ed’s debut album ‘+’ was released in 2011.

