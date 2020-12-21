Ed Sheeran Releases New Music, Listen to 'Afterglow' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran promised new music today and he has delivered.

‘Afterglow’ was teased in the last 24 hours and appeared 21 December.

Ed said, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

Ed Sheeran’s last album was ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’ in 2019 with a stack of his friends including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and Chance The Rapper. Ed’s debut album ‘+’ was released in 2011.

