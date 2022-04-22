Ed Sheeran To Donate Proceeds From 2step Project To Ukraine - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has pledged to donate the royalties from his 2step music video to a Ukraine relief appeal to honour the country where he filmed the promo.

Sheeran released the music video for his latest single, a collaboration with Lil Baby, on YouTube on Friday and revealed in the opening text that the promo was filmed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv before Russian forces invaded the country in February.

To honour Ukraine and the local production crew who worked on the 2step video, Ed will donate all the proceeds from the YouTube streams of the promo to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” the message at the start of the video reads. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

The DEC’s appeal helps those who were forced to flee their homes in Ukraine to escape the conflict.

