 Ed Sheeran To Donate Proceeds From 2step Project To Ukraine - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran To Donate Proceeds From 2step Project To Ukraine

by Music-News.com on April 23, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran has pledged to donate the royalties from his 2step music video to a Ukraine relief appeal to honour the country where he filmed the promo.

Sheeran released the music video for his latest single, a collaboration with Lil Baby, on YouTube on Friday and revealed in the opening text that the promo was filmed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv before Russian forces invaded the country in February.

To honour Ukraine and the local production crew who worked on the 2step video, Ed will donate all the proceeds from the YouTube streams of the promo to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” the message at the start of the video reads. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

The DEC’s appeal helps those who were forced to flee their homes in Ukraine to escape the conflict.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith New Music Is On The Way

Sam Smith will return with their new single, 'Love Me More’, next week.

23 hours ago
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo
A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connected To Los Angeles Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning.

1 day ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Takes Restraining Order Out Against Stalker

Drake has been granted a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been harassing him on and off since 2017.

1 day ago
Bill Nighy and Florence Welch in Free
Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’

British actor Bill Nighy is the star of ‘Free’, the new video from Florence + The Machine.

2 days ago
Amy Sheppard photo by Georgia Wallace
Amy Sheppard Goes A Little Bit Country For First Solo Song Nothing But Wild

Amy Sheppard has stepped away from her ‘little bit rock and roll’ band Sheppard to go a little bit country with her first solo song ‘Nothing But Wild’.

2 days ago
Hot Chip, music news, noise11.com
Hot Chip Announce Next Album ‘Freakout/Release’

Hot Chip have announced a new album. Hot Chip - which consists of Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Al Doyle, Owen Clarke, and Felix Martin - were originally formed in 2000 and released their last album in 2019 but are set to return to the music scene with 'Freakout/Release', due for release later this year.

2 days ago
Craig David
Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

3 days ago