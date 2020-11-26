EDM Producer i_o Dead At Age 30 - Noise11.com

Garrett Falls Lockhard, professional known as i_o, has died at the age of 30.

The news was officially released on i_o’s social media. “On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garratt Falls Lockhard, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love”.

i_o recorded ‘Violence’ with Grimes. The track was included on her recent ‘Miss Anthropocene’ album.

i_o was signed to Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label. Deadmau5 said, “Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity”.

i_o’s most recent track ‘Castles In the Sky’ was released on 20 November 2020.

