 EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dead At 28 - Noise11.com
Pierce Fulton

Pierce Fulton

EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dead At 28

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 4, 2021

in News

EDM music producer Pierce Fulton has been found dead at age 28. He took his life after suffering mental issues for a number of years.

Pierce’s brother Griff released a family statement saying how his brother “was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly and sweet”.

However he added that the past year had been troubling for Pierce and pleaded for anyone reading his statement struggling right now to “speak up about your feelings”.

Fulton had worked with Usher, Steve Aoki and Eden. He was best known for his track ‘Kuaga’.

For help or information about Depression, call Lifeline, 131 114, or visit beyondblue.org.au.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Black Keys
Black Keys Debut ‘Going Down South’ Video From ‘Delta Kream’ Album

The Black Keys have a new video for the song ‘Going Down South’.

19 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To DMX

Lil Wayne heaped praise and respect on late rapper DMX during a gig in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin To Mentor American Idol Coldplay Edition

Coldplay's Chris Martin will be on hand to mentor the seven remaining American Idol contestants as they perform the group's classic hits during next week's episode.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined APRA’s 1,000,000,000 list.

2 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber Retains No 1 Album With ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber's latest album "Justice" regains the No.1 spot in Australia for a third non-consecutive week, and in the process it becomes his longest running chart-topping album locally.

2 days ago
Diplo
Diplo Sues Ex

Diplo is suing an ex accusing her of harassing him and his family with explicit and racist messages.

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Has A Greatest Hits Coming

Noel Gallagher has compiled a greatest hits record for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Bird.

6 days ago