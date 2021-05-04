EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dead At 28 - Noise11.com

EDM music producer Pierce Fulton has been found dead at age 28. He took his life after suffering mental issues for a number of years.

Pierce’s brother Griff released a family statement saying how his brother “was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly and sweet”.

However he added that the past year had been troubling for Pierce and pleaded for anyone reading his statement struggling right now to “speak up about your feelings”.

Fulton had worked with Usher, Steve Aoki and Eden. He was best known for his track ‘Kuaga’.

For help or information about Depression, call Lifeline, 131 114, or visit beyondblue.org.au.

