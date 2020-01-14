Eilish, Billie Eilish To Record Bond, James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Theme

Billie Eilish has been chosen to write and record the theme for the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish said in a statement.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/g6A1w8i10s — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

The news was announced on the official James Bond Twitter feed.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

‘No Time To Die’ is the 25th James Bond movie. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ “Freddie” Rami Malek will play the villain Safin. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli describes Safin as “a nasty piece of work”.

At 18 years of age, Billie Eilish is the youngest person ever to record a Bond theme.

All of the James Bond from the beginning:

1962 James Bond Theme, John Barry Orchestra (Dr No)

1963 From Russia With Love, Matt Monro (From Russia With Love)

1964 Goldfinger, Shirley Bassey (Goldfinger)

1965 Thunderball, Tom Jones (Thunderball)

1967 You Only Live Twice, Nancy Sinatra (You Only Live Twice)

1969 We Have All The Time in the World, Louis Armstrong (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

1971 Diamonds are Forever, Shirley Bassey (Diamonds Are Forever)

1973 Live and Let Die, Paul McCartney & Wings (Live and Let Die)

1975 The Man With The Golden Gun, Lulu (The Man With The Golden Gun)

1977 Nobody Does It Better, Carly Simon (The Spy Who Loved Me)

1979 Moonraker, Shirley Bassey (Moonraker)

1981 For Your Eyes Only, Sheena Easton (For Your Eyes Only)

1983 All Time High, Rita Coolidge (Octopussy)

1985 A View To A Kill, Duran Duran (A View To A Kill)

1987 The Living Daylights, A-ha (The Living Daylights)

1989 License To Kill, Gladys Knight (Licence To Kill)

1995 GoldenEye, Tina Turner (Tina Turner)

1997 Tomorrow Never Dies, Sheryl Crow (Tomorrow Never Dies)

1999 The World Is Not Enough, Garbage (The World Is Not Enough)

2002 Die Another Day, Madonna (Die Another Day)

2006 You Know My Name, Chris Cornell (Casino Royale)

2008 Another Way To Die, Alicia Keys & Jack White (Quantum of Solace)

2012 Skyfall, Adele (Skyfall)

2015 Writing’s On The Wall, Sam Smith (Spectre)

2020 (Title to be confirmed), Billie Eilish (No Time To Die)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments