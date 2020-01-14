 Eilish, Billie Eilish To Record Bond, James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Theme - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Eilish, Billie Eilish To Record Bond, James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Theme

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has been chosen to write and record the theme for the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish said in a statement.

The news was announced on the official James Bond Twitter feed.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

‘No Time To Die’ is the 25th James Bond movie. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ “Freddie” Rami Malek will play the villain Safin. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli describes Safin as “a nasty piece of work”.

At 18 years of age, Billie Eilish is the youngest person ever to record a Bond theme.

All of the James Bond from the beginning:

1962 James Bond Theme, John Barry Orchestra (Dr No)
1963 From Russia With Love, Matt Monro (From Russia With Love)
1964 Goldfinger, Shirley Bassey (Goldfinger)
1965 Thunderball, Tom Jones (Thunderball)
1967 You Only Live Twice, Nancy Sinatra (You Only Live Twice)
1969 We Have All The Time in the World, Louis Armstrong (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)
1971 Diamonds are Forever, Shirley Bassey (Diamonds Are Forever)
1973 Live and Let Die, Paul McCartney & Wings (Live and Let Die)
1975 The Man With The Golden Gun, Lulu (The Man With The Golden Gun)
1977 Nobody Does It Better, Carly Simon (The Spy Who Loved Me)
1979 Moonraker, Shirley Bassey (Moonraker)
1981 For Your Eyes Only, Sheena Easton (For Your Eyes Only)
1983 All Time High, Rita Coolidge (Octopussy)
1985 A View To A Kill, Duran Duran (A View To A Kill)
1987 The Living Daylights, A-ha (The Living Daylights)
1989 License To Kill, Gladys Knight (Licence To Kill)
1995 GoldenEye, Tina Turner (Tina Turner)
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies, Sheryl Crow (Tomorrow Never Dies)
1999 The World Is Not Enough, Garbage (The World Is Not Enough)
2002 Die Another Day, Madonna (Die Another Day)
2006 You Know My Name, Chris Cornell (Casino Royale)
2008 Another Way To Die, Alicia Keys & Jack White (Quantum of Solace)
2012 Skyfall, Adele (Skyfall)
2015 Writing’s On The Wall, Sam Smith (Spectre)
2020 (Title to be confirmed), Billie Eilish (No Time To Die)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Perform At Australian Grand Prix In Melbourne

Robbie Williams will perform the first show of his upcoming World Tour at the Grand Prix in March in Melbourne.

39 mins ago
Charli XCX in Super Nintendo World
WATCH: Charli XCX and Galantis Team Up For Japanese Nintendo Theme Park

Pop star Charli XCX and producer Galantis have penned the theme to the upcoming Super Nintendo theme park in Osaka, Japan.

15 hours ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall

Richard Clapton will perform his first Melbourne show of the year at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. It will also be Richard’s first ever Memo Music Hall show.

15 hours ago
The Australian Ballet
White Stripes Music To Appear In Australian Ballet Performance

The Australian Ballet is reviving the 2006 ballet Chroma, which features remixed and recomposed music of The White Stripes.

17 hours ago
Pearl Jam Gigaton
Pearl Jam To Release 11th Album Gigaton In March

Pearl Jam have announced the release of their 11th album ‘Gigaton’ is coming in March. (Ummm, a March release? How every SXSW of them).

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Faces Civil Charges After New Years Altercation

Rod Stewart looks set to face civil charges from a U.S. security guard who claims he was assaulted by the singer on New Year's Eve.

1 day ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
LISTEN: Morrissey Reveals New Single, New Album Due In March

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has released a song from his new album, due in March.

2 days ago