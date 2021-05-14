Eilish Gilligan, Alex Lahey and Gab Strum Get Together For ‘Up All Night’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan hooked up with her friends Alex Lahey and Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) for a new song ‘Up All Night’.

“It was something I will never forget – I love those two incredibly talented people so much, and to write such a special song with them is something I will never take for granted,” Eilish said about the collaboration.

The single is now streaming on Spotify.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments