Eilish Gilligan, Alex Lahey and Gab Strum Get Together For ‘Up All Night’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan hooked up with her friends Alex Lahey and Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) for a new song ‘Up All Night’.
“It was something I will never forget – I love those two incredibly talented people so much, and to write such a special song with them is something I will never take for granted,” Eilish said about the collaboration.
The single is now streaming on Spotify.
