 Eilish Gilligan, Alex Lahey and Gab Strum Get Together For ‘Up All Night’ - Noise11.com
Eilish Gilligan

Eilish Gilligan

Eilish Gilligan, Alex Lahey and Gab Strum Get Together For ‘Up All Night’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

in News

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan hooked up with her friends Alex Lahey and Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) for a new song ‘Up All Night’.

“It was something I will never forget – I love those two incredibly talented people so much, and to write such a special song with them is something I will never take for granted,” Eilish said about the collaboration.

The single is now streaming on Spotify.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive Cancel Viva The Underdogs Tour

Parkway Drive have cancelled their upcoming Viva The Underdogs tour citing uncertainty with performances in venues of that nature with Covid restrictions still in place.

20 mins ago
Seth Sentry
Seth Sentry To Release First Album In Six Years

Mornington hip-hop artist Seth Sentry will release his first album in six years ‘Super Cool Tree House’ in June.

9 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Is Making A Comeback

Rihanna's music comeback is edging closer after she lined up a music video shoot.

12 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Watch Pink’s All I Know So Far Trailer

Pink has a documentary ‘All I Know So Far’ all set to stream and a new song to go along with it.

2 days ago
Rag n Bone
Rag’n’Bone Man and Pink Team For Charity Single

Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink are set to release 'Anywhere Away From Here' as a charity single.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Has A Pokemon Tune Coming

Katy Perry will release a new track inspired by her love of Pokemon on Friday.

2 days ago
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 18th Album

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hit their socials with a very simple message. Their 18th album is coming.

3 days ago