Ella Hooper To Perform Her Lockdown Songs Out Of Lockdown - Noise11.com

During lockdown Ella Hooper created a new album ‘Small Town Temple’. Now she’ll have the chance to perform her lockdown album out of lockdown.

Ella said in a statement “Small Town Temple is inspired by growing up as well as my recent time locked down in Violet Town, along with some relationship break-up songs. One song in particular, Small Town Temple is just me recognising and celebrating the humble beauty of the beaten-up church building my mum lives in, and how it’s a meeting place for all kinds of folks and community. Community and gathering is something that suffered a lot in lockdown and even though things have improved, it’s hard to return to normal as the effects of the pandemic drag through disrupting our usual social habits and behaviours.”

Ella Hooper dates:

Friday 26 March, 8pm
Hawthorn Arts Centre
360 Burwood Road, Hawthorn
Tickets $38 / Concession $32

https://www.boroondara.vic.gov.au/events/ella-hooper

